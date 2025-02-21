METLEN: The deal with Rio Tinto makes it a global leader

METLEN is gaining a leading role in the international metals market by entering into a dual top-level partnership with the multinational giant of the industry Rio Tinto, ensuring the supply of bauxite and the disposal of the produced alumina.

Under the bauxite supply agreement, Rio Tinto will supply Metlen with approximately 14.9 million metric tons of bauxite from the CBG mine in Guinea, for a period of 11 years (2027-2037). These quantities will complement METLEN’s domestic production from its local mines. METLEN, on its part, based on the alumina supply agreement, will supply Rio Tinto with 3.9 million metric tons of alumina, originating from the new unit in Agios Nikolaos, for a period of 8 years (2027-2034), with the possibility of a three-year extension (2035-2037).

According to Evangelos Mytilineos, President and CEO of METLEN Energy & Metals, “this strategic partnership with Rio Tinto is another milestone for METLEN, ensuring a stable and competitive supply chain for our expanded alumina production. With these agreements, we strengthen our competitive position and consolidate our presence in the global alumina market.”

On his part, Jerome Pécresse, Chief Executive of Rio Tinto Aluminium, stressed that “Rio Tinto is very pleased to create this long-term partnership with METLEN Energy & Metals, securing the supply of alumina for our activities in the Atlantic region, so that we can continue to produce high-quality, low-carbon aluminum for our customers, while strengthening our position in Europe.”