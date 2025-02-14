Shipping: Environmental fees skyrocket in the EU

The environmental fees paid by commercial ships calling at European ports have increased by 100% this year.

The two environmental regulations that came into force at a regional level in the EU, and more specifically the EU ETS for shipping along with FuelEU, are increasing transport costs. Meanwhile, all eyes are turned on the upcoming meeting of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) of the International Maritime Organization (IMO). A meeting that is expected to set a global fee per tonne of CO2 emitted by ships, while at the same time adopting an artificial measure to promote less polluting fuels. This meeting follows on from last year’s decision in principle by the IMO to adopt these measures, with negotiations mainly taking place on the level of fees, but also on the developing countries that should be subsidized in order to build the necessary infrastructure.

It is also noted that the proposal of the International Chamber of Shipping, with the support of the largest national shipping association, the Union of Greek Shipowners, has gathered the support of 50 countries around the world. Among them, of course, are the countries of the EU, but also the USA – at least as far as the administration of the previous US President Joe Biden is concerned. Because the position that the US delegation will express at the upcoming MPEC meeting has not yet been made clear, although nothing has changed in the official documents.

In fact, the new US position raises concern to both Greek and international shipping executives. And as the days roll towards April 2025 and the long-awaited MPEC meeting, discussions on the issue are intensifying.