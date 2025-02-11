Athens Stock Market: Resilience in the wake of US tariffs – Eyes on MSCI’s decision

The public debate may have turned to US President Donald Trump’s new tariffs, but the Athens Stock Exchange does not seem to be particularly worried, displaying remarkable resilience.

The General Index remains close to 1,550 points, “defending” the highest levels of the last 14 years and ensuring an average return of more than +5.5% since the beginning of the year.

Moreover, the market is constantly finding buyers who wish to take advantage of the upward movement.

The successive business deals, the strong fundamentals and the expectations for generous dividends offer a safety cushion, which make traders close their eyes to the international challenges and volatility.

Interest is focused on the shares of the Viohalco Group companies, as ELVALHALCOR and Cenergy seem to be affected by the US tariffs on aluminum and steel. However, analysts explained that the Group’s exposure to the US is limited (around 5% of turnover) and therefore any pressure will be negligible.

Metlen’s next day is also expected with interest. The Canadian Fairfax has increased its percentage to the company to 6.4%, at the same time that the management’s effort has focused on the parallel listing on the London Stock Exchange.

Shortly before midnight, meanwhile, the established restructuring of the MSCI indices will be announced, with attention focused on whether Titan Cement can be added to the MSCI Standard Greece. It is recalled that the main index already has nine domestically listed companies (NBG, Eurobank, Piraeus, Alpha, Metlen, OPAP, Jumbo, PPC and OTE).