Resolute Cepal Greece strengthens its presence in the real estate sector with a new company

The Resolute Cepal Greece Group has established the company Resolute Cepal Capital, with the purpose of providing investment advice in the real estate sector in Greece.

In particular, the company specializes in personalized strategic investments in real estate and in providing advice to investors for the optimization of their portfolios, aiming at sustainable growth and value creation.

According to the announcement, the establishment of the company further expands the capabilities of the Group.

“The establishment of the new subsidiary, Resolute Cepal Capital, is a strategic step to strengthen the portfolio of services provided and its position as a reference point in the real estate management sector,” it is noted.

Commenting on the news, Loukas Zimianitis, CEO of Resolute Cepal Capital, stated: “At Resolute Cepal Capital, we are committed to fully exploiting the potential of the Greek real estate market.

With deep market knowledge, an extensive network of partners, customized investment strategies, and the Group’s international experience in the investment lifecycle of a property, we empower our clients to navigate the complexities of this dynamic sector and achieve long-term, sustainable growth.”