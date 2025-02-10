Additional liquidity in the market through TEPIX: “Roadmap” for loans on favorable terms

Applications from small and medium-sized enterprises to receive liquidity from the TEPIX III Loan Fund, which has been created by the Hellenic Development Bank (HDB) in cooperation with 12 commercial and cooperative banks are expected as of this week.

As announced by the Ministry of National Economy and Finance and HDB, another 100 million euros are being added to the Fund, whose initial budget of 460 million euros was exhausted within a few days, which, in combination with the bank participation, will grant working capital loans, on particularly favorable terms, totaling 230 million euros.

The Fund’s loans are interest-free for 40% of the capital, while for the remaining 60%, an interest rate subsidy of 3% is provided for the first two years.

The Fund aims to improve access to financing for all small and medium-sized enterprises to support and develop their business activity and cover a wide range of their financing needs. Furthermore, the program aims to strengthen the productive operation of enterprises, improve the processes and the products and services produced and, by extension, improve their competitiveness and their position in international markets.