Mitsotakis: The State on the side of the islanders – I recommend staying calm

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who arrived on Friday in Santorini, underlined that the State is on the side of the islanders who are being tested by the incessant seismic activity in the Cyclades.

“I am in Santorini to supervise the preparation of the state mechanism. The entire state mechanism has been mobilized,” the prime minister said in statements after his visit to the Thira Fire Brigade and the Olympus mobile operations center.

“We listen carefully to the instructions and directions of the experts. We continue to monitor the phenomenon. I want to reassure the residents of all the islands that the State is on their side. It is better to be prepared and anticipate events than rush to deal with them afterwards,” he emphasized.

He recommended staying calm, listening to the instructions of the Civil Protection, adding that “we hope that this phenomenon will end quickly and the island will return to its normalcy.”

On his part, the mayor of Thira, Nikos Zorzos, noted that “the arrival of the prime minister shows the special interest he has shown. I am sure that this period will hopefully end. We have the certainty and security that we will have the State by our side.”

Speaking to “Naftemporiki TV”, seismologist Thanassis Ganas appeared cautiously optimistic about the development of seismic activity in the sea area between Santorini and Amorgos.

Ganas noted that as long as the magnitudes remain at these levels, no one is in danger. Asked whether we are heading towards stabilization, he replied that “I believe we are very close”, since it was a “very good sign” that during the night, in a period of 10 hours, we had only 2 earthquakes above 4 on the Richter scale.

He reiterated that for the moment the phenomenon does not seem to be affecting the Kolumbo volcano.