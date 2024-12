Citi’s top picks for 2025 include Metlen, with the US bank’s analysts giving a target price of 46 euros, which translates into a 40% upside margin.

Based on the optimistic scenario, the stock’s outlook soars to +87% (target price of 61.1 euros) compared to current levels.

As for Citi’s other top picks, these are Antofagasta and Frensillo.