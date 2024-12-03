Logo Image

IOBE: Economic climate slightly deteriorates in November

Dimitris Kapantais / SOOC

The marginal weakening came from the sectors of construction and services, while the sectors of industry, retail trade and the consumer confidence index showed improvement

Greece’s economic climate index fell to 106.1 in November from 106.9 points the previous month, according to a survey by the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE).

More specifically, the marginal weakening came from the sectors of construction and services, while the sectors of industry, retail trade and the consumer confidence index showed improvement.

The construction sector, especially in private projects, seems to be pressured by the shortage of labor, an issue that is now being highlighted by an increasingly wide percentage of businesses, according to IOBE. In retail trade, as the festive season approaches, prospects seem to be more optimistic, although high prices continue to create concerns.

Consumer confidence is improving, with pessimism slightly lower, especially for the economy, although Greek households remain the most pessimistic in Europe.

Meanwhile, the international environment remains unstable due to geopolitical tensions that do not seem to be easing. Moreover, the new government in the US, as well as developments regarding the government coalition in Germany, will potentially affect the climate.

In the domestic market, the implementation of Recovery Fund projects continues to benefit the investment climate.

