Crete participates in US workshop – 250,000 Americans visited the island on a cruise ship

The Region of Crete, within the framework of the strategy for promoting the island in the US tourist market, participated in the professional event “Greek Tourism Luxury Workshop” organized in Chicago, USA.

During the workshop, the representatives of the Region of Crete held business meetings (B2B) with travel agencies in the greater Chicago area, which is the third largest city in the USA, with the aim of promoting and strengthening the tourist flow to Crete, while its tourist product was presented to all participants.

More than 250,000 Americans visited Crete in 2024 as part of a cruise (Heraklion, Chania). Crete could claim a larger share of Americans visiting the country and staying longer, while spending approximately 976.6 euros per visit (61.9% higher expenditure compared to visitors from other countries).

The workshop was attended by more than forty tour operators and journalists, who showed interest in organizing trips to Crete for families, couples, seniors, as well as people with limited mobility, while they were particularly interested in Cretan culture, gastronomy, and the possibility of visiting Crete in combination with other islands.