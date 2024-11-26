Copper Alliance and Hellas Gold sign cooperation agreement

The Copper Alliance and Hellas Gold have entered into a strategic partnership, with the aim of strengthening the copper market and improving Greece’s position in the global market.

Hellas Gold, Greece’s sole copper producer and a key player in Europe through Eldorado Gold’s investment in the Skouries project, will collaborate with the scientific expertise and extensive network of the Copper Alliance.

Christos Balaskas, President of Hellas Gold underlined that “we are proud that the responsible mining of copper in Greece through our project in Skouries will redefine the role of our country on the mining map of Europe and we need strategic allies in this effort. Our collaboration opens new horizons for sustainable mining activity in Greece. By combining our know-how with the scientific excellence of the Alliance, we will develop innovative solutions that support the circular economy and strengthen the country’s competitiveness, offering new dynamics and prospects to the Greek copper sector.”

The two sides aim to capitalize on the growing global demand for copper, a mineral of vital importance for the green energy transition and technological progress, while contributing to the formulation of strategies that strengthen its role as a critical mineral resource. In this way, Greece is promoted as a central pillar of the European value chain for critical minerals, utilizing copper and other natural resources with vision and responsibility.

The president of the Copper Alliance, Evangelos Moustakas, expressed his satisfaction with the cooperation: “I am particularly pleased with our cooperation with Hellas Gold. This cooperation will allow us to utilize the latest technological developments and develop innovative solutions for the copper sector. Our goal is to make Greece a pioneer in the field of sustainable mining and create new opportunities for the economy and society.”

More specifically, the aim is to highlight the Greek copper sector, promote innovation and research, strengthen competitiveness, and support a premium market for responsibly and sustainably produced copper. The Alliance will focus on establishing Greece as a central copper producer in Europe, leveraging the production capabilities of Hellas Gold and the influence of Copper Alliance in policymaking to create a more favorable environment for copper mining and processing. The collaboration also aims to demonstrate copper applications in cutting-edge technologies, while contributing to sustainability and promoting modern methods of mining and management of natural resources. It seeks to enhance Greece’s attractiveness as an investment destination in the critical minerals sector, thus attracting further international interest and capital. An important aspect of the cooperation between the two partners is the strengthening of demand within the European Union for copper produced within Europe, particularly in relation to cheaper and/or more polluting imports.