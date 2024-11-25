Greek shipowners place new orders worth 1.6 billion dollars

The order book of Greek interests in Asian shipyards is constantly expanding. In the last ten days, brokers from Greece and abroad have recorded 16 new orders from five Greek-owned companies, worth 1.6 billion dollars.

According to a report by Naftiliaki, 72 Greek shipping companies had confirmed by October that they have ongoing investment programs for 552 ships.

In particular, Maran Gas of the Angelikoussis Group proceeded with an order for two plus two option LNG carriers, worth a total of 1.02 billion dollars.

The ships will be built at the Hanwha Ocean shipyards, formerly Daewoo Shipbuilding, in South Korea.

Maria Angelikoussis, head of the largest Greek shipping group, seems to be proceeding with large investments at the end of the year. A few days before the signing of the deal for the LNG carriers, the acquisition of Altera Shuttle Tankers was announced, for 2 billion dollars.

The company has a fleet of 18 shuttle tankers, which can “load” oil from floating platforms.

The fleet of Maria Angelicoussis’ group (Maran Gas, Maran Tankers, Maran Dry) includes 144 ships: 42 are bulk carriers, 54 are tankers and 48 are LNG carriers.

At the same time, the group still has 23 ships on order. The value of the group’s assets reaches 16.8 billion dollars.

The shipping group of George Prokopiou also placed new orders, which in recent years, from 2021 onwards, has been “running” the largest shipbuilding program in the country, which is estimated by shipping brokerage sources to exceed 6 billion dollars.

The group consists of three companies (Dynacom, Dynagas and Sea Traders) and has over 120 ships on the water (LNG carriers, tankers of all types and sizes, bulk carriers, as well as containerships). At the same time, a shipbuilding program for more than 80 ships is also underway.

According to Naftiliaki’s data, the group’s confirmed orders at the end of September amounted to 72 ships (tankers, bulk carriers and LNG carriers), with a total carrying capacity of 8.45 million dwt.