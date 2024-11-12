Airport Shopping Park with IKEA, PLAISSIO, INTERSPORT, Holland and Barrett – Holistic model of sophisticated retail

The model of a new commercial strategy is the retail hub of the Airport, which includes four major names in the trade sector – IKEA, INTERSPORT, Holland and Barrett and PLAISIO.

This particular commercial partnership marks the new long-term business concept of the Fourlis Group, with the three brands belonging to its own portfolio (IKEA, INTERSPORT, Holland and Barrett) and the coexistence with PLAISIO.

Vassilis Fourlis, President of the Group, stated: “Our priority is to develop the omnichannel philosophy, for the benefit of the consumer, with personalized services as much as possible. We are creating a holistic model of sophisticated retail, which is accessible to all.”

Fourlis has recently changed its strategy, limiting its warehouse space and increasing its commercial activity, explaining that the existence of e-commerce and omni channels do not require huge inventories in stores and contribute to the reduction of stocks and warehouses.