Sunlight Group strengthens its presence in Europe after the full acquisition of its French subsidiary

Sunlight Group announced the acquisition of the remaining 45% of its French subsidiary, a member of the Olympia group and a technology company specializing in innovative industrial electrification solutions.

Through this strategic move, Sunlight strengthens its position in France, the second largest market for industrial batteries in Europe with a value of more than 250 million euros per year, while it has developed a specific plan to further expand its activity and increase share purchase.

According to the announcement, this strategic move allows Sunlight to capitalize on the growing demand for industrial mobility and logistics solutions in France, which is supported by significant investments in renewable energy sources and sustainable production. Upon the completion of the acquisition, leadership succession is planned, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the company.

Following the acquisition of 100% of the French subsidiary, Sunlight Group will strengthen its activity in the local market, effectively meeting the growing needs of French customers, while expanding its presence nationally. The company’s deep expertise in lithium battery technology provides a significant competitive advantage, while its strong customer network includes leading French industries, from the luxury goods sector to car manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).