Digital Big Brother: How AADE will monitor every step of the movement of goods

ΚΑΜΣΗΣ ΔΗΜΟΣΘΕΝΗΣ/INTIME

AADE will soon be able to know about the exact route of every agricultural product, from the field, the warehouse and the final recipient who will make it available for consumption

The Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) will have the possibility to monitor in real time every product traded in Greece from the time of its import, production or manufacture until the time that the entrepreneur will make it available for consumers.

More specifically, it will soon be able to know about the exact route of every agricultural product, from the field, the warehouse and the final recipient who will make it available for consumption. Therefore, it will be aware of the intermediate stations and factors that determine the total cost of goods.

The same will also apply to fuel sold to retail stations and all kinds of building materials sold by their manufacturers to contractors or professionals and companies that provide home repair and maintenance services to the public.

This development will help make price monitoring more immediate and easier for the tax and other government authorities from the phase of production, manufacture or import to the phase of their final disposal in consumption. In this way, the services of the Ministry of Development acquire an additional (and more effective tool) for the control of prices and especially the profit margins of wholesalers.

