Greek TEN a world leader in aframax fleet

Tsakos Energy Navigation owns the largest fleet of dual fuel aframax type tankers in the world. The NYSE-listed company has a fleet of 74 vessels, of which 12 are under construction.

Six of them are dual fuel Afrmaxes tankers. They can also burn liquefied natural gas in addition to conventional fuels.

The 15th annual Strategic Meeting of Tsakos Energy Navigation was held in Astir Vouliagmenis with the participation of executives and partners of the company. The main speaker was US Ambassador George Tsunis, who focused on the geopolitical developments in the wider region of the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East, but also worldwide.

The results

In the first half of the year, the NYSE-listed company recorded revenues of 416 million dollars and operating profits of 179 million dollars, which included capital gains of 49 million.

Net income stood at 130.4 million, or 3.96 euros per share. The average time charter equivalent (TCE) per vessel per day, for the first half of 2024, was flat at 33,830 dollars. Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) for the first half of 2024 reached 214 million dollars.