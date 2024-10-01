Record employment in eight-month period

The balance of employment recorded the highest-ever performance in January-August 2024 as it was up by 299.148 positions in Greece, according to the Labour Ministry’s Ergani employment registration system.

This performance is the highest in the balance of salaried work for the eight-month period since 2001, when the recording of the specific data began until today, surpassing last year’s record for the corresponding period which was 280,798 jobs.

More specifically, new hirings totaled 2,227,877 in the first eight months of the year, compared to 2,138,352 in the corresponding period last year. Of these, 54.11% are for full-time positions, 36.53% for part-time jobs and 9.36% for non full-time shift work.

Labour and Social Security Minister Niki Kerameus stated: “For the first time in the last 15 years, the unemployment rate has fallen below 10%, while the latest figures from the “ERGANI” system confirm this important performance, registering a historical record in employment. Despite the fact that the data records a positive balance, we are not complacent. On the contrary, we are moving to further reduce unemployment and lead to new, quality, well-paid jobs.”