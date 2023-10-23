Investment grade: How it will affect the country

Countries’ needs for borrowed capital in the coming years will be great. They will need additional funds to: cover the huge costs of the green transition, deal with the coming stagflation, subsidize high energy prices, invest in artificial intelligence and other new technologies, deal with increasingly frequent natural disasters, increase defense expenses etc.

However, these funds will have a significant cost. But, the acquisition of the investment grade for our country will reduce the cost of borrowing under certain conditions.

For our country, the investment grade means that: