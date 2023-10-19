Elefsis Shipyards: Ratification of its transfer to ONEX

The reorganization plan and the transfer of the Elefsis Shipyards to the ONEX Group were approved, Labor Minister, Adonis Georgiadis, said during a press conference.

Following the decision, the amount of 124 million dollars that the US has already deposited on behalf of the shipyard is automatically released.

The ratification paves the way for the modernization and technological upgrade of the shipyard’s infrastructure, and its emergence as a shipyard repair hub in the SE Mediterranean.

The Fincantieri – ONEX Group has guaranteed that the corvettes will be built entirely in its shipyards, meeting the basic condition of the Greek government. In this way, the dynamic restart of the domestic shipbuilding industry is achieved, while the Elefsis Shipyards acquire a leading role after a prolonged period of decline.