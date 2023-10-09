Logo Image

Athens Stock Exchange under pressure on Middle East conflict

The Athens Stock Exchange fell for a seventh consecutive week, with the General Index in free fall, with losses of 2.26% at 1,111 points.

On individual sector indices, banks recorded heavy losses of 3%.

Turnover totaled 192 million euros.

Cenergy fell 5%, while Viohalco, GEK Terna, Ellaktor, Aegean also recorded a large drop.

Markets were under pressure following Hamas’ attack against Israel and rising geopolitical tensions.

The Stoxx 600 was down 0.2%, with retail shares down 1.9%.

Oil and gas futures gained 2.65% as crude oil prices rose.

