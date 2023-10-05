SMEs applications for ‘green’ financing reach record levels

The applications of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) submitted for financing of investment projects within the framework of the NSRF 2021 – 2027 “Green Transition of SMEs” package of actions reached record levels.

Based on the data of the Special Management Service of the Operational Program Competitiveness, Entrepreneurship, Innovation, in the two sub-actions namely “Green Transformation of SMEs” and “Green Productive Investment of SMEs” a total of 7,797 funding applications have been submitted so far, amounting to 1.76 billion euros, with the average amount per investment project amounting to approximately 220,000 euros.

The public expenditure budget for both sub-actions amounts to 700 million euros, of which 300 million euros concern the “Green Transformation of SMEs” and 400 million euros the “Green Productive Investment of SMEs.”

Moreover, 1,563 funding applications have been submitted in the “Green Transformation of SMEs” sub-action with a total budget of 821,132,872 euros, with the requested public expenditure amounting to 374,461,610 euros.

Regarding the “Green Productive Investment SMEs” sub-action, 6,234 funding applications have been submitted with a total budget of 943,396,809 euros, with the public expenditure corresponding to 439,482,091 euros.

It should be noted that applications submitted to both sub-actions are evaluated in order of priority, according to the date and time of electronic submission to the Integrated State Aid Information System (https://app.opske.gr/).