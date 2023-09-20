Latsco Marine: Agreement to build three bulk carriers in Japan

Latsco Marine is expanding its shipbuilding program as it has signed an agreement with the Japanese shipyard Oshima Shipbuilding for the construction of three bulk carriers of 64,000 dwt each. Following the group’s first move into dry bulk in 2016, when it acquired four second-hand supramaxes, it is now further expanding its dry bulk fleet. A move that comes as a result of Latsco’s strategic plan to further diversify the group with a stronger presence in the dry bulk sector. Latsco now controls a fleet of 37 LNG, LPG, tankers, bulk carriers and containers.

The latest move marks a historic milestone as it marks the company’s first dry bulk newbuildings in Japan in its 70-year history. Company officials noted that the aforementioned ships are considered among the best designs in the sector, are equipped with the most economical engines and are built to very high standards. Oshima’s quality, culture and expertise played a vital role in Latsco’s decision to proceed with this order.

The company also has four duel fuel LPG carriers under construction at Hyundai shipyards in South Korea. Latsco was awarded at the Evkranti Awards for the design following a proposal by Martecma. The new liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) vessel, with a capacity of 87,000 cubic meters, presents many innovative features that enhance its safety, efficiency, environmental compliance and compatibility with various destinations and requirements of oil companies. This particular award not only highlights a state-of-the-art addition to the Latsco fleet, but also highlights the importance of this type of ship as a symbol of progress and innovation for Greek shipping, incorporating the latest technologies and practices in its shipbuilding.