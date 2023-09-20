Quest Group: Expanding its corporate structure

The Quest Group has recently set up a new company, RETAILCO Hellenic, thereby expanding its corporate structure, while also preparing the ground for group-related business activities.

As the group’s officials stressed to “Naftemporiki”, this development marks the next step of some business move, acquisition, perhaps even reorganization.

The initial share capital of the company is set at twenty-five thousand euros (€25,000) with a nominal value of each share of one euro (€1). The corporate year is twelve months long and begins on January 1 and ends on December 31 of each year.

It is worth noting that the Quest group has entered the next phase of its intention to sell Kotsovolos, as announced by its parent company Currys, along with other potential interested investors. This stage includes information on Kotsovolos’ financial data to the prospective buyers, including the Quest group. However, according to the information so far, the process may be completed by the end of the current financial year.