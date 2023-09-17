Mitsotakis: Everything on the table for a new tax framework

“Everything is on the table,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in response to a question raised by “Naftemporiki” about the government’s plans for a new tax framework for the self-employed and freelancers.

Asked about the government’s plan to support small and medium-sized businesses, Mitsotakis acknowledged that “the number of businesses that have access to the banking system is relatively limited and this is something we have to deal with.”

“We want more competition in the banking system and to enable non-banking institutions – with the approval of the Bank of Greece – to grant loans to businesses and possibly individuals, always under a strict supervisory framework,” he said.

He also noted that “the Development Bank has made a significant effort to provide additional financing to 60,000 businesses that the banks had rejected as the cost of processing their applications was too high in relation to the potential benefit.”

He also announced that “the next period will be a period of important decisions and announcements regarding the NSRF programs that are currently being prepared and will provide an additional source of financing for many small and medium enterprises.”

He finally reiterated that “small and medium-sized enterprises have significant incentives for mergers,” adding that the size of companies strengthens competition.