Government mulling compulsory insurance of buildings and business activities

The government is mulling the compulsory insurance of buildings and business activities or the provision of strong incentives, in the context of the new review of the mechanism for dealing with the economic consequences, from future extreme weather conditions.

At the same time, the imposition of a special tax is under consideration, aiming at increasing the special reserve of the state budget for the restoration of damages from natural disasters.

The tragedy with the flood in Thessaly highlighted the “insurance deficit” that exists today.

An insurance market official told “Naftemporiki” that what has shocked the government is the number of uninsured businesses, an issue that must be addressed, adding that the percentage of uninsured homes is also high.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance is already preparing a 10% discount in the Uniform Real Estate Property Ownership Tax (ENFIA) for those who will fully insure their properties (we are referring to full insurance against all risks and for amounts of at least 10% per sq.m.).

The measure will be implemented as of May 2024 when the new property tax returns will be issued.

Yesterday, the head of the prime minister’s economic office, Alexis Patelis, raised the issue of mandatory property or business insurance in order to have greater assistance from the insurance industry in covering losses.