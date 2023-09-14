Athens stock market slides amid volatile climate

A volatile climate that does not leave much room for optimism in the Athens stock market amid concern over the repercussions of the recent floods in Thessaly and the effects on the economy and the political stability leads the general index to significant losses over the last nine sessions.

A total of 2.2 billion euros have been lost from the capitalization of the stock exchange since the Greek economy was upgraded by DBRS on September 8, while the lost capitalization since the beginning of the month has reached 5.43 billion euros and stands at 83.296 billion euros.

In September, the general index fell 6.65%, the FTSE-25 index dropped 6.81%, while the banking sector registered losses of 13.4%.

On the other hand, the investment grade rating triggered a strong profit taking in the market. The Athens stock market recorded losses for nine sessions totaling 7.06%, while on Wednesday it closed to new quarterly lows.

The Banks sector index has recorded losses of 12.32% falling to four-month lows.

The turnover amounted to 100.4 million. Of the total turnover of 100.4 million, 93.2 million concern transactions in FTSE-25 index.

In the first place in terms of capitalizations is Coca-Cola HBC (9.7 billion), followed by OPAP (6 billion), OTE (5.6 billion), Eurobank (5.3 billion), National Bank (5.1 billion), Mytilineos (5 billion), Jumbo (3.7 billion), Piraeus (3.5 billion).