Hatzidakis- Hellenic Bank Association: Measures to support loan holders and 50 million euros for infrastructure

The National Economy and Finance Ministry seeks a coordinated effort by the private sector for the rapid restoration of the serious damage caused by the severe weather conditions in Thessaly.

In addition to measures such as the suspension of payments and judicial and extrajudicial debt collection procedures, the 4 systemic banks are offering 50 million euros to restore the damages. The specific amount will be allocated for repair works or infrastructure development projects and its allocation will be determined in collaboration with the relevant ministries, the local administration and the social and economic entities of the area.

National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis, after his meeting with the Hellenic Bank Association, expressed his optimism that others will follow.

Taking into account the very serious repercussions of natural phenomena on the local economy and society, banks immediately implemented the following individual protection measures that specifically concern borrowers in the affected areas:

They suspended the obligation to pay installments of loans for natural persons and businesses until December 31, 2023.

They suspended all judicial and extrajudicial debt collection procedures for natural persons and businesses until December 31, 2023.

Recognizing the important contribution of Thessaly businesses to the export orientation and growth dynamics of the national economy, the banks are ready to propose specialized solutions to facilitate and support the affected businesses, in order for them to cope with this difficult situation and continue to offer the local community and employment.

Beneficiaries can submit a relevant application either physically or electronically directly to the bank with which they cooperate.