Greek banks to freeze all payments for flood-stricken in Thessaly

Greek banks seem to have decided a freeze on all payments until December 31, 2023 for all the flood-stricken people in Thessaly, while they are expected to specialize the support measures per affected person after the end of the quarter.

As banking officials explained, this quarter is decisive especially for loans since a freeze beyond the specific period would render the loans ‘non-performing’ something that banks want to avoid.

Moreover, during the same period, the checks and all payments of the affected people will be frozen.

Subsequently, new programs will be promoted to support the affected people together with the state mechanism.

At the same time, the banks will finance the reconstruction process of the area with 50 million euros.

When the above period ends, the measures will not be horizontal, but they will be individualized for each affected person based on his needs.

Specific announcements will be made during the meeting of the Hellenic Banking Association on Wednesday.