Visa survey: Digital payments boost Greek SMEs turnover

Three out of ten small businesses in Greece have increased their turnover after adopting digital payments, according to a survey carried out at the initiative of Visa, the global leader in digital payments. The survey was commissioned by Visa to Dynata, at the end of 2002, for the purposes of which 5,500 small businesses from all over Europe participated.

Survey participants cited the benefits businesses enjoy from adopting digital payments, such as expanded turnover, improved payment security and simplified payment methods.

Specifically, 32% of businesses saw their turnover grow between 6%-15%. In relation to improved payment security, almost six out of ten participants, a percentage of 58%, claimed that with digital payments the risk of non-collection is reduced, while an even higher percentage of 64% see digital payments as the simplest form of payments compared to other practices.

Sevi Vassileva, Vice President and General Manager of Greece, Cyprus, Malta and Israel for Visa, said: “It is crucial for SMEs to adapt quickly to changes in order to grow in a dynamically changing environment. We are working with our customers in Greece to simplify and expand card acceptance among small and medium-sized businesses, with the aim of enhancing their growth. During the pandemic, we promoted local shopping by making it easier for consumers to support small businesses. At the same time, in the context of our cooperation with small and medium-sized enterprises, we provided through our website useful information and tools to enhance their development. Finally, we introduced Tap to Phone technology, allowing store managers to accept card payments using their mobile devices.”