Pavlidis Marble-Granite acquires 100% of Dolit Investments

Pavlidis Marble-Granite has returned to Christoforos Pavlidis. According to the announcement, the acquisition of 100% of DOLIT INVESTMENTS by Christoforos Pavlidis was completed, marking the reacquisition of all the companies of the group.

The acquisition of the company by Christoforos Pavlidis is an important step for the group in the marble industry which owns Stone Works Holdings of the Netherlands, owner of 89.25% of the paid-up capital of Mermeren Kombinat,from which the world-famous SIVEC white marble is mined, as well as the following companies:

Stone Works in Albania, from which PERLA beige marble is quarried,

Stone Works in Bulgaria

DIOYSSOMARBLE in Bulgaria, from which the VRATZA beige marble is mined.

In addition, Pavlidis Marble-Granite has been active in the energy sector, owning 100% of the share capital of ENERFARM, with 80 MW Wind and Photovoltaic parks in operation and an additional 120MW in RES projects, which are under implementation, are strengthening its presence in the domestic Renewable Energy market and contributing to green energy and a positive environmental footprint.

According to a statement, the international presence of Pavlidis Marble-Granite is reflected with 11 active quarries in its capacity, in Greece and abroad, five of which are high productivity standards. The company’s quarries are located mainly in Northern Greece, but also in neighboring Balkan countries, while it produces more than 300,000 tons of raw marble volumes per year and 600,000 sq.m. of processed marble per year, with a production capacity reaching 1,000,000 sq.m.

The company’s headquarters and industrial facilities are located in Drama, which is one of the most important white marble mining centers in the world.