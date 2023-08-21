Chinese OOCL strengthens its position in Europe – The role of Piraeus port

Orient Overseas Container Line continues strengthening the position of the Piraeus port in Europe and the Mediterranean in 2023. After the four giant containerships carrying out routes from Asia to Europe in 2023, including the port of Piraeus, it is now creating a new line on September 1, from Piraeus to Mediterranean ports.

The four containerships, OOCL Spain, OOCL PIRAEUS, OOCL Turkiye and OOCL Felixstowe, will carry out routes to and from European ports via Piraeus, while the ship Delphis Gdansk will provide direct connections between Greece, Turkey, Spain and Morocco.

Piraeus ranks third in Europe

The increase in the handling of containers in the port of Piraeus in the first half of 2023 is partly due to the activity of the Chinese company with the four newly built mother ships.

According to the data in the first half of 2023, the port of Piraeus surpasses that of Valencia in the handling of containers and occupies the third place in Europe.