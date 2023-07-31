Greek banks close to or even exceeded the European average in CET 1

The performance of the Greek banks based on the stress test was positive, according to European Banking Authority (EBA).

Greek banks were very close to or even exceeded the European average in terms of CET 1.

The risk of interest rates as well as the risk of commercial real estate are those characterized by the stress test as the two most important ones for European banks.

Both the Greek banks and the banks of the South performed well in the stress tests.

One of the main reasons is that these banks have granted loans in the vast majority with floating interest rates and have therefore benefited a lot from the spread that is constantly widening while the ECB is raising interest rates.

The stress tests also showed that the euro zone banking sector could withstand a severe economic downturn as only nine banks failed.