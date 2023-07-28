Mytilineos mulling acquisition in the metallurgy sector

Mytilineos will proceed with an acquisition of strategic importance in the metallurgy sector, in the near future, its president and CEO, Evangelos Mytilineos, said during a briefing of the company’s six-month results.

Mytilineos also referred to the continuation of investments in Canada.

“The government offers significant support to ‘green’ investments and soon there will be many similar investments in the country,” he underlined.

The company will soon achieve the investment grade, he stated adding that it is already recognized by the markets as having achieved the target.

He also spoke about the prospect of covering all of the EU’s gallium needs while reiterating the forecast for operating profits (EBITDA) of over 1 billion euros in 2023.

Regarding the possibility of listing its shares on a foreign stock exchange, he said that the internationalization of the company is rather important and this is a reality.