Mergers and acquisitions dominate the Athens stock market

Negotiations over business deals in the Athens Stock Exchange are underway in all sectors of economic activity and 107 working days before the end of the year 2023, Athens is at the top of the world stock market returns.

According to sources of “Naftemporiki”, acquisitions of listed companies that are in the final stage of an agreement are expected in the last five months of the year, as well as the allocation of listed companies’ percentages to strategic investors to enhance marketability, and the listing of shares of Greek companies to foreign stock markets.

Large domestic business groups adapting to global trends and seeing growth potential in the sectors of real estate, energy, construction, shipping, renewable energy and banking sectors are playing a leading role in the developments.

Moreover, companies with strong liquidity will play a key role for the rest of the year with mid-sized mergers and acquisitions dominating the market. Collaborations between businesses are also expected, given the limited access to financing opportunities, so that they can now jointly achieve the best possible opportunities and deals, always taking advantage of the current circumstances.