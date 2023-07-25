Greek fire-fighting plane crashes, pilots killed

The pilot and co-pilot of a Canadair CL-215 that crashed while fighting a wildfire in Platanistos, southern Evia, are dead, the Hellenic Air Force General Staff announced.

Flight Lt. Christos Moulas, 34, and Second Lt. Periklis Stefanidis, 27, were on board the water-dousing aircraft which belonged to the 355 Tactical Transport Squadron, part of the 112 Combat Wing at Elefsina Air Base.

Greece’s Armed Forces have declared a three-day mourning period for the two Air Force officers who lost their lives while executing their duty, by order of National Defense Minister Nikos Dendias.