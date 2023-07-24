Aegean Airlines’ shares up 132%

Aegean Airlines has recorded profits close to 132% on the Athens stock exchange since the beginning of the year, compared with +44% of the general index, with its capitalization exceeding 1.130 billion euros.

All eyes are turned in the annual shareholders meeting on Wednesday July 26 to see if the time has come for the company to acquire the state warrants for the aid provided to it in 2020, when the pandemic broke out, which resulted in the grounding of planes internationally.

Meanwhile, there are several scenarios in the market. One of these scenarios is that the 11.4% of Aegean shares that are under the control of the state would be better sold to foreign institutional investors, who wish to enter the company’s share capital. In this way, the state will earn much more compared to the loan it gave during the pandemic, while the Aegean shareholders will become internationalized in view of the major developments in the Greek capital market.