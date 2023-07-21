Turkey’s decision to forbid liturgy at Orthodox monastery of Panaghia Soumela dissapointing

The decision of the Turkish authorities not to allow a liturgy at the historic Orthodox monastery of Panaghia Soumela on August 15, which is a Greek religious holiday, is an extremely disappointing development for all the faithful and the pilgrims that expected to visit it this year, according to Greek diplomatic sources.

The same sources added that “the Holy Monastery of Panaghia Soumela, which was a candidate for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List and has always been a significant place of religious worship for all Christians, should have the greatest possible protection and be fully accessible to everyone.”