ELGEKA announces decision to delist from the Athens stock exchange

ELGEKA announced its decision to delist from the Athens stock exchange, after 24 years of presence.

It is the 309th company exiting the stock market since 2000 (when the delisting of subsidiaries of multinationals began).

There seems to be several reasons why companies decide to delist their shares over the last 23 years such as the stock market “bubble” in the period 1999-2001, the 13-year financial crisis, the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, the energy crisis, and others.

The market needs new dynamic and healthy businesses to renew the investment options, especially in sectors where there is no presence, such as food, start-ups in the logistics sector.

New incentives

In order to make the stock market more attractive, the Ministry of National Economy and Finance implemented two tax reductions as of the beginning of 2024: the capital accumulation tax to 0.2% from 0.5% and the financial transactions tax to 0.1% from 0.2%.

It will also provide incentives to small and medium-sized enterprises to list their shares on the Athens Stock Exchange offsetting the listing cost with tax deduction.