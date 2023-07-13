Greece ranks 4th in gasoline excise tax

Greece, after the Netherlands, Italy and Finland, has the highest rate of excise tax on gasoline, among the member states of the European Union, according to data presented in a special article by the Tax Foundation on fuel taxation levels in the EU.

Greece ranks 4th on the list of EU member countries in terms of the excise tax on gasoline. In Greece, petrol is subject to an excise duty of 0.70 euro per litre, when the minimum VAT rate applicable in the EU is 0.36 euros. In other words, the tax on gasoline in Greece is almost twice the minimum limit provided by the EU legislation.

According to the article, EU petrol and diesel taxes returned in 2023 to pre-Russia-Ukraine war rates. The European Union (EU) requires member states to impose a minimum excise duty of 0.36 euros per liter (1.55 per dollar per gallon).

The map shows that only Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, Malta and Poland adhere to the minimum rate, while all other EU countries impose higher excise duties on petrol.