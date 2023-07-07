Lavipharm: Double-digit growth

The pharmaceutical industry is still resilient and growing despite any crises and adversities, Lavipharm COO and Country Manager, Panagiotis Giannouleas, said during the presentation of the company’s annual report, adding that Lavipharm is growing at a faster pace, recording double digit growth rate every year for the last three years.

In Greece, its top 10 prescription drugs dominate their categories and grow faster than their markets.

In the international market, Lavipharm’s transdermal systems are gaining more and more ground, recording 26.7% growth in 2022. Already in the first half of 2023, the group’s exports are showing a double increase, approaching almost 100%, mainly due to the inclusion of the clonidine patch in the company’s portfolio but also the increased demand for the fentanyl patch, which will keep the production lines active in the summer to meet the needs of the market. It is worth noting that the recently acquired clonidine patch has already contributed 3.3 million euros to the group’s international sales.

Giannouleas announced that they have already started promoting the product in Italy with a specialized sales team, something happening for the first time abroad, while they are in the finalization phase of planning its entry into selected European markets.