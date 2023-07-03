Ethniki Insurance: Recruitment plan of 135 people

According to ‘Naftemporiki’s’ exclusive information, Ethniki Insurance announced an extensive plan of 135 recruitments, as part of the wider plan of human resources development and following the previous decision to stop cooperation with companies providing office support services such as ICAP and Action Line.

According to the company’s plan, the employees of ICAP and Action Line (except those of the company’s Call Center) who wish to be hired by Ethniki Insurance, with the more favorable conditions of the indefinite-term employment contract under the Operating Collective Agreement and the Labor Regulations of the Company, will be able to apply and, based on operational needs, to join the company’s workforce from 1/9/2023. As for the Call Center workers, this will be available at the beginning of 2024.

Following the latest developments, Ethniki Insurance is strengthening its human resources and is ready to proceed with the ambitious sustainable development plan announced by the CEO Robert Gauci.