Trikalinos raises export growth target to 51%

Trikalinos company aims to increase the share of exports in the total turnover at 51% by the beginning of 2025.

This year’s performance is particularly positive, especially in the field of extroversion, and provided that the growth rate is maintained, then the “dream” of the founder of the company will be fulfilled.

“2023 has recorded a 20% revenue growth rate, with exports to 42 markets currently constituting 40% of the total turnover. My pursuit, my dream is for exports to rise to 51% by the beginning of 2025,” Zafiris Trikalinos said in a meeting with journalists.

He stressed that the company recorded its best performance in 2021, while the revenue dynamics in 2022 was “stagnant”. The company’s total turnover was 2 million euros last year. This year, however, the course of sales is moving upwards, raising optimism for the future.

It is worth noting that the “flagship” of the company the “roe” (avgotaraho) has acquired a “place” in the best gourmet restaurants from the Far East to the USA.

It should be noted that the four strongest markets where the “Trikalinos” brand is present are: France, Taiwan, USA and Japan.