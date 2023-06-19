Alpha Bank proceeds with MREL issuance confirming “Naftemporiki”

Alpha Bank asked Goldman Sachs Intesa Saopaolo, Morgan Stanley Nomura and UBS investment bank to jointly run the bank’s 400-million-euro MREL bond issue, estimated to take place as soon as tomorrow.

The issue is Senior and is expected to receive a Ba3 rating from Moody’s and S&P. Alpha Bank said it was ready to hold a conference call.

Therefore, the MREL bond issuances of the banks begin this week, during the pre-election period, following the decision taken early last week in a meeting between credit institutions and the SRB (Single Resolution Board).

The representatives of the SRB asked the Greek banks not to wait for better conditions in terms of the investment grade as they have to complete their issuance program.