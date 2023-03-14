Logo Image

Autohellas to pay increased dividend to shareholders

English

The company said its fourth quarter turnover rose 26.5% to 197 million euros, operating earnings rose to 19.1 million and after tax earnings soared 83% to 11 million euros.

Autohellas Group will pay a 0.65 euro per share dividend to shareholders, up from 0.46 euro in the previous year, after reporting strong 2022 results.

More specifically, the group on Tuesday said its turnover jumped 19.3% to reach 765.6 million euros in 2022, from 641.6 million in 2021. Operating earnings totaled 120 million euros, up 41.6% from the previous year, while after tax earnings jumped 57.4% to 82.5 million euros.

The car leasing business recorded a 21.5% increase in turnover last year, totaling 250.8 million euros, accounting for 64% of assets and around 62% of operating earnings of the group. The car leasing business abroad recordded a 92.8 million euros operating earnings. The car dealer business reported a 14.1% increase in turnover totaling 422 million euros. Autohellas said its car fleet totaled 53,700 vehicles. The board will seek shareholders' approval on a plan to pay a 0.65 euro per share dividend up from 0.46 euro in the previous year.

