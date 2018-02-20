Tsipras-Merkel phone contact touches on latest Turkish provocations in Aegean, east Med

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras spoke by phone with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday, with the resurrected fYRoM "name issue" and prickly Greek-Turkish relations reportedly dominating the short conversation.

The only substantive development to be leaked from the phone call is a face-to-face meeting on Friday between the two leaders on the sidelines of a EU summit in Brussels.

According to reports leaked out of Athens, Tsipras briefed the powerful German chancellor over ongoing negotiations with the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (fYRoM) regarding a solution for the "name issue" still separating the two neighbors.
Moreover, the same reports stated, Tsipras emphasized that respect for international law in the Aegean and Mediterranean is a necessary condition for the future promotion of EU-Turkey relations.

The phone call a day before a scheduled visit to Berlin by the prime minister of fYRoM, Zoran Zaev.

