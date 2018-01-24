GNTO participation at major tourism exhibition in Helsinki

Wednesday, 24 January 2018 13:19
GNTO operated a 60-square-meter pavilion at the exhibition, held last week at Helsinki's Messukeskus Expo and Convention Centre. The specific pavilion also hosted the 18-member federation of Finnish-Greek associations, a visiting delegation from the Crete regional government, an specifically from the Chania prefecture, along with representatives of tourism agencies and hotels in the country.
The Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) participated at this year's MATKA 2018 tourism exhibition in Finland, the largest such sector event in the Scandinavian country.

GNTO officials also met with the managing director at Association of Finnish Travel Agents,

Heli Mäki-Fränti, as the former expressed optimism that tourist arrivals from the country to Greece will post a significant increase in 2018.

