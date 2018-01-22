Draghi receives top Greek delegation; 'post-bailout' discussed

A top Greek government delegation met on Monday in Brussels with ECB President Mario Draghi, with the post-bailout situation in the recession-battered country dominating discussions.

The Greek side was represented by Deputy PM Yannis Dragasakis, FinMin Euclid Tsakalotos and Alternate FinMin Giorgos Chouliarakis.

Other participants at the meeting included ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeuré and ECB principal adviser Francesco Drudi.

According to an unofficial press release issued in Athens by the Greek side, discussions focused on the steps remaining to conclude the current bailout in August, as well as what Athens refers to as a “viable exit” to capital markets and the post-memorandum period.

Additionally, the Greek delegation detailed the Athens’ preference for an “independent exit” to the markets, pointing to the creation of a “cash buffer”.