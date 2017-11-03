Press reports: Turkish military chopper overflies one of 2 Imia isles

Press reports in Athens on Friday morning referred to a latest Turkish provocation in the eastern Aegean, and specifically the flight of a Turkish military helicopter over one of two rocky Imia islets.

The aircraft, according to reports, flew over one of the two rock islets at 100 feet at 07.59 a.m. (05.59 GMT) before exiting the Athens FIR.

The question of sovereignty over the two rock islets (which Turkey calls "Kardak"), located a few nautical miles from the large island of Kalymnos, almost led to a military clash between the two countries' aeronautical forces in late January 1996.