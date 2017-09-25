Latest poll: ND lead over ruling SYRIZA eases to 13 percentage points, 30.5% to 17.5%

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) continued to field a double-digit percentage point lead over ruling SYRIZA in the latest poll, which was unveiled on Monday evening.

Specifically, center-right ND picked up 30.5 percent of respondents' preferences, to 17.5 percent for leftist SYRIZA. Nevertheless, the gap between the two parties narrowed from the last opinion poll by the same source.

The poll was conducted by the University of Macedonia's political studies department and commissioned by the Skai television station, which aired the opinion poll results.

In June, the figures were 33 percent for ND and 15 percent for SYRIZA, a difference of 18 percentage points.

Three others parties were given support above 3 percent, the threshold for entering Greece's Parliament in a general election: a socialist/social democrat grouping led by once formidable PASOK, 7.5 percent; ultra-nationalist Golden Dawn (Chryssi Avgi) 7 percent, and the "old guard" Communist Party of Greece (KKE), 6.5 percent.

The figure for respondents that answered "don't know / won't answer" was 16 percent.