Commission compliance report: Athens must implement 113 'prior actions' by June 2018

By P. Kakouris, Th. Adamopoulos and T. Tsiros

The Greek coalition government must implement no less than 113 "prior actions" by the second quarter of 2018, according to compliance report released by the EU Commission on Thursday and presented by "N", a week after the second review of the current program (third bailout) was finally concluded at the Eurogroup setting.

Specific measures that the leftist-rightist government must implement - after previously ratifying relevant legislation through Parliament - include a harmonization of objective tax criteria employed by the tax bureau with actual market values, as well as changes to the regime for Greece's "Scandinavian-level" VAT rates. These aforementioned measures, for instance, must be implemented by December 2017.

Other actions, which for previous Greek governments proved politically "painful" to even consider, include a change in the law governing labor unions, whereby strikes and other industrial actions can only be declared with a "50 percent+1" vote by all members of an affected labor chapter, sector or specific company. Previously, votes for strikes were taken by a majority of those present at an extraordinary general assembly of workers.

Of the 113 "prior actions", 95 measures must be implemented in 2017 within the framework of concluding the third and fourth reviews of the current memorandum, widely expected to be the last offered by European creditors to Greece.

Other high-profile "prior actions" that must be taken this month include: