ND: Leftist govt sold-off rail operator for price of taxi app

A battle of "communiqués" erupted late this week between the leftist government and the center-right main opposition, with the latter on Friday charging that it was Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras who "was begging for the IMF's assistance" back in the summer of 2015.

The main opposition New Democracy (ND) also took at swipe at the leftist government's privatization record, saying it sold-off the state-run rail operator (Trainose) late last year for a sum that was recently cited for an app developed by a Greek company to secure taxi cabs in Athens.

The criticism ostensibly implies a low sale price for the rail operator in light of the ruling party's previously ferocious hostility to any privatizations when it was in the opposition.

A recent tender awarded Trainose to Italy's biggest rail operator.

